(Pocket-lint) - Nubia is following up the Red Magic 5G with an incremental upgrade. The new Red Magic 5S is headed to China first but will get a global release in September.

It is a gaming phone featuring a 144Hz 6.6-inch display with "Touch Choreographer" and 320Hz shoulder buttons. It also packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, 128GB to 256GB of storage, three rear cameras (64-megapixel f/1.8 primary, 8-megapixel f/2 ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro), an 8-megapixel f/2 front camera, a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging, and support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and up to Wi-Fi 6.

The company didn't mention a display resolution for the phone or whether the Snapdragon 865 is the plus version, but it said the cooling system has been improved (4.3 per cent better ventilation) and the shoulder trigger touch sampling rate went from 300Hz to 320Hz. The Red Magic 5S also has a new dedicated accessory called the Ice Dock. It costs 179 CNY and is designed to keep your phone cooler than the active cooling system inside.

Keep in mind the Red Magic 5G landed earlier this year with much of this same hardware. From what we can tell, both phones are very similar.

The Red Magic 5S will be available in Sonic Silver and Pulse (red and blue) colours at launch. It has a starting at 3799 CNY ($542 or $419). Pre-orders start 28 July. Nubia said the phone will release first in China on 1 August 2020. A global release will follow the next month.

Nubia plans to announce more details, including a giveaway, on the Red Magic site in the coming days.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.