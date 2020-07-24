Your next phone might be cloaked in a new type of Gorilla Glass from Corning.

Corning, based out of NY, makes a Gorilla Glass product that has been used on the displays of billions of devices worldwide from dozens of major brands, including Apple and Samsung. It's known for being damage and scratch-resistant.

Well, now, Corning is announcing its latest innovation in the display glass department, in the form of a new product called Gorilla Glass Victus.

This glass can not only withstand a steep drop but also scratches. Corning has claimed that its new Victus glass - which replaces the Gorilla Glass 6, so there will be no Gorilla Glass 7 - performs better than all the generations before it, some of which haven't performed so hot during recent durability tests. The company said it has twice the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass 6, plus four times the resistance of competing glass.

A Victus-protected phone can survive up to a 2-metre (6.5-foot) drop.

The Gorilla Glass 6 could only withstand 5.25 feet, while the 5 could do 3.9 feet. The drop resistance has also improved, as it's capable of 20 one-metre drops on average, whereas the Gorilla Glass 6 could only survive 15 drops from that height.

Samsung will be the first to introduce Victus with a product coming “in the next few months", and many other OEMs are on-board, too.