Samsung’s Unpacked event is set for early August, and like clockwork, there's been a leaked spec dump for the standard Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to be unveiled during the show. WinFuture published the specs. This site also recently leaked specs for the bigger, upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It claimed the Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.7-inch, 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is thought to have a larger 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, like the Galaxy S20. The Note 20 also has a flat display, while the Ultra has curved edges.

As for cameras, the Note 20 has a trio of sensors, including a 12-megapixel wide lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel portrait/telephoto lens. They can support 8K video recording and 30x zoom. But Samsung is expected to give the Note 20 Ultra a 108-megapixel camera with 50x zoom capabilities.

Finally, WinFuture thinks the Note 20 might have a standard S Pen, offering a 26-millisecond response rate versus 9ms for the Note 20 Ultra mode, and a 4,300mAh battery with reverse wireless charging, 256GB of storage (no MicroSD), and 8GB of RAM. It'll likely have the same processor as the Ultra.