Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra flagship on 5 August at a virtual Samsung Unpacked event, and the latest report about the upcoming device suggests it might be optimised to stream Xbox games over the xCloud.

According to a Google-translated WinFuture report, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G model will be made "within the framework of a cooperation with Microsoft". The end result will be a phone optimised for Project xCloud online gaming. Xbox Game Pass, with more than 90 Xbox games, should be available on the smartphone via the cloud, making the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a "portable game console", WinFuture described.

Keep in mind, last August, at the last Galaxy Note launch event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came on stage to discuss a renewed partnership between the two companies that would see Samsung preinstall Microsoft apps on the Galaxy Note 10, including the Your Phone app and Office apps.

WinFuture, which has an excellent track record with leaking Windows-related news and other interesting details on tech, also noted the new Note should feature a 6.9-inch screen. The display is expected to have a 3200 x 1440 resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.