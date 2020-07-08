Samsung is holding a virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event in August. It is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The event will be live-streamed so everyone around the globe will be able to tune in to watch the unveiling themselves. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on 5 August at 10am ET (7am PT/5pm UK time). Here's a time converter to find your local time.

A live-stream will be available at Samsung's Newsroom site and Samsung.com. We hope to embed it here on event day.

Samsung has invited the media to explore its "latest Galaxy Devices". Samsung’s invite also shows a splash of copper. Given the recently leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a new copper shade, we can assume Samsung is teasing it will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series and announce a color option for it.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will be a premium range separate from the Galaxy 20 series. It will reportedly feature a triple rear camera array with a periscope-style lens and perhaps a 3D ToF sensor or laser autofocus. It might also include the Snapdragon 865, 5G by default, a 120Hz refresh rate display option, and, obviously, an upgraded S-Pen. At least two models - a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and a larger Note 20 Ultra - could debut in August.

There is speculation that Samsung is readying a slew of other devices to announce late this summer. One is a follow-up to the Galaxy Fold. It could be called the Galaxy Fold 2, naturally, or Galaxy Z Fold 2. It's rumoured to come with a larger internal 7.7-inch display and a cut-out camera. There could even be a Galaxy Z Flip 5G unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event in August, as well as a new Galaxy Watch 2 that ditches the Active branding.