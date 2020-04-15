Sony Xperia 1 II availability revealed by Sony

The Sony Xperia 1 II is one of the phones that was supposed to launch at Mobile World Congress, getting an online launch instead. It's a hugely powerful phone, with Sony cramming in lots of tech - although Sony Mobile didn't reveal when this phone would be available when it was announced.

We now have a much better idea, thanks to Sony's Spanish Twitter account. Responding to a query from a customer, it reported that the Xperia 1 II would be available later this month, i.e., April.

Hola Iván, te agradecemos tu interés en nuestros productos. El Xperia 1 II estará disponible en el mercado a finales de este mes. ^ Nesma — Sony España (@SonyEspana) April 13, 2020

Prior to this date, the only information we had was "late Spring". Sony Mobile will be launching this phone into a number of different markets and there's no telling exactly what the timescale will be for all regions, but we know it's coming to Europe soon.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is a new flagship for the company, with a 6.5-inch 4K display with 90Hz visuals, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 5G, and a trio of 12-megapixel cameras.

That's right, Sony isn't chasing the big megapixels on this phone, instead it's using a Zeiss system that has been developed with Sony's digital imaging experts from its Alpha cameras arm - including a 20fps burst mode and advanced video features.

We can't wait to get our hands on Sony's latest phone and give it a full test, something that's so far not been possible. We still don't know the price, but with flagship phones getting more expensive across the board, there's a chance that Sony will come in competitively priced.