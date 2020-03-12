Nubia's RedMagic 5G phone lets you game with a 144Hz display

Nubia has announced its next gaming phone. It's launching in China first but will get a global release soon.

Called the RedMagic 5G, it features the highest refresh rate screen on the market - 144Hz - as well as the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm with dual-mode 5G connectivity. The RedMagic 5G packs a 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with an X55 modem, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 64-megapixel rear camera, a built-in optical fingerprint scanner, and a 4,500mAh battery and up to 55W fast charging.

1/3 Nubia

Oh, and there's Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a headphone jack, and a three microphone setup for optimal audio capture. There are Shoulder Trigger buttons, too, with a 300Hz sampling rate and a 3ms touch delay. As for software, it runs Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10.

The base 8GB/128GB model will go for CNY3,799 ($540), while 12GB/128GB model will cost CNY4,099 ($585), and the 12GB/256GB model will be CNY4,399 ($625). Finally, there's the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model for CNY4,999 ($712). But there's also a "Transparent Edition", which will go for CNY 4,599 ($655) if you want the 12GB/256GB model. The 16GB/256GB model will cost CNY 5,199 ($740).

You can get RedMagic 5G from March 19 in China, and it will release globally from April in Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon colours.