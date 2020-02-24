The Realme X50 Pro 5G is a flagship-level phone that'll charge mega quick

Realme's has launched a 5G smartphone with flagship specs based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform. It also has hugely fast 65W SuperDart fast charging plus support for Wi-Fi 6, which few phones boast at present.

The X50 Pro is Realme's second 5G phone - it debuted the Snapdragon 865G-based X50 phone in China in January. This new handset also boasts a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED display.

Realme was announced as being one of the first companies to use Qualcomm's latest 5G platform in December. Although the phone is launching in India only for now, it will come to other markets soon including Europe.

There are three models with 6 or 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage and fast LPDDR5 memory. The software is Android 10, with the Realme UI on top.

There's also a 64/12/8/2 megapixel quad Camera setup plus dual 32 and 8 megapixel front cameras. The 12 megapixel rear lens has a 20x hybrid zoom, while there's also a wide-angle and portrait mode lens.

Some rumours before the launch suggested the X50 Pro would have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but the phone has an under-display fingerprint reader as we'd suspected.

The 65W wired SuperDart charging via USB-C matches the 65W SuperVOOC charging that sister company Oppo demonstrated last year. It will take the handset from empty to 60 percent in 15 minutes - impressive stuff.

Realme says it broke into the top seven global smartphone brands during the latter part of 2019 and it now has over 25 million users.

You can check out a replay of the X50 Pro launch event here: