Huawei's upcoming P40 series might come with a massively upgraded camera setup, according to a new report.

GizChina claimed the P40 will feature a 52-megapixel Sony IMX700 CMOS (1/1.33-inch) image sensor. It's a custom version of the new IMX686, which is coming to many 2020 flagship phones. The report suggested this sensor not only brings bigger pixels but also better low-light imaging.

The Huawei P40 series is rumoured to feature 16-pixel binning, too, which combines 16 adjacent pixels to form a 4.48μm “superpixel”. If true, it'll be the first smartphone to do so. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers up to 2.4μm pixel size, by combining nine adjacent pixels.

You can also expect a RYYB colour array, rather than the standard RGGB Bayer filter, allowing for 40 per cent more light and a more accurate colour balance than what you see on most phones. The primary camera will also be helped by an ultra-wide sensor, a variable telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The P40 might also have more ISO than the P30 Pro, which can go as high as 4,09,600.

Lastly, Huawei will likely load its next flagship series with AI-powered shooting modes and video improvements. We'll likely know more soon, as the Huawei P range usually debuts in March and could very well appear in the coming weeks.