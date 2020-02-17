  How to watch Realme's X50 Pro 5G launch online

Oppo sister brand Realme is announcing a new flagship phone during a livestreamed launch event on 24 February.

Realme calls itself "the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand" and makes no secret that the event is to debut the X50 Pro 5G phone - it says the theme of the event is "Speed of the Future".

Realme says it broke into the top seven global smartphone brands during the latter part of 2019 and it now has over 25 million users.

The event will take place in Madrid since Mobile World Congress 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the various global times to make a note of. The launch takes place on Monday 24 February.

1am San Francisco

4am New York

9am London

10am Paris, Madrid, Berlin

2.30pm New Delhi - there's also another launch event taking place there.

5pm Beijing

8pm Sydney

The event is being streamed live on YouTube and we'll put the video right here when it is available. It will also be available on Facebook and realme.com.

We'll see Realme's second 5G smartphone which will have flagship specs and will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform. We're also expecting two models with 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Realme was announced as being one of the first companies to use the new chipset during Qualcomm's launch event last December and it debuted the Snapdragon 865G-based X50 phone in China in January.

This new X50 Pro version will up the ante again, especially in the camera department.

It's rumoured that the X50 Pro will have a 64MP quad Camera setup plus dual 16MP and 8MP front cameras.

We're expecting an OLED display which is a step up from the LCD display on the standard X50.

Some rumours also suggest the X50 will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but we think it's more likely there will be one under the display, continuing the trend we've seen for a few years.

Wired SuperDart charging will also improve on earlier generations with stunning 65W wired charging. This matches the 65W SuperVOOC charging that sister company Oppo demonstrated last year.

The new Realme handset will feature ColourOS 7 which is based on top of Android 10.