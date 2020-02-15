How to get your Samsung phone to use Ring notifications

Ring's Video Doorbell - and other Ring devices - have that distinctive notification tone. It's a useful tone, letting you know when your device has detected motion or when someone has pressed your doorbell.

Unfortunately, some smartphones run roughshod over this notification, changing it to the default for the device - and Samsung is especially bad for this. This seems to happen because Samsung sets the default notification to its own for all apps and doesn't always recognise that some apps have their own set of sounds.

Fortunately there's an easy fix - and the best place to start isn't in the phone's notification controls, but in the Ring app itself.

Open the Ring app. Tap the menu burger top left and tap devices. Select the device you want to manage, like your Ring Video Doorbell. Head into Device Settings > Notification Settings > App Notification Tones and you'll get access to the notifications. Then tap on Ring Notifications or Motion Notifications to select these sounds. The next screen will jump over to Samsung's settings, where you'll see the option for Sound. This is where you'll select the actual tone you want. If your phone at this point asks you to give the Ring app access to storage, then allow this - because it needs that to make the notification sounds available. Select the sound you want from the list. The normal Ring sound is called "Ring - Default". If it says "Spaceline" then you're using Samsung's default notification sound. Once you've changed the notification sound to your preference, back out and change any other Ring notifications or devices via the same method.

Equally, using the same method, you can change your Ring notification sounds to any sounds your device offers, if you want to.

It's an easy change, but we've often found that Samsung won't always give you access to the Ring notification sounds if you don't go through this process, because it doesn't make those sounds available until you've granted the Ring app storage permission.

If you want to find out more about Ring devices then be sure you check out our Ring tips and tricks!