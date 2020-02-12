Essential has announced it is shutting down, and it will no longer deliver software updates or offer support to customers. Even the Newton Mail service, which Essential got when it acquired CloudMagic, is shutting down. Here's how that affects your Essential Phone, aka the PH-1.

The first Essential Phone, technically called the PH-1, launched in 2017. It featured a modular system and worked with accessories such as a 360-degree camera. It was one of the first phones to have a unique camera, nearly no bezels, and an almost stock version of Android. Essential also frequently pushed Android updates to the phone - quicker than most other phone manufacturers do.

Essential is halting all software updates to existing PH-1 units out in the wild. The last security patch, delivered on 3 February, is the final update for the PH-1, meaning the phone will no longer get crucial security patches and Android updates going forward. In a blog post, Essential said your PH-1 will "continue to work", but the company . "will not be providing any additional updates or customer support".

Essential also said it will be uploading resources to GitHub that can be used to “keep hacking” the device.