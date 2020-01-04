LG is still making premium Android phones, as evident by a fresh leak that's surfaced showing off the company's 2020 flagship.

Leaker @OnLeaks (via CashKaro) has treated us to renders of LG's G9. It's a bit of an update compared to the generation that preceded it, thanks to the upgraded camera on the back, which now houses four camera sensors. The G8 had two sensors. The report doesn't confirm what the added sensors can do. But, either way, with this new camera setup, we think LG's next phone looks just like a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. See for yourself:

Another change from the G8 is that there's no rear fingerprint sensor on the G9. Perhaps LG is using the under-screen tech it gave the G8X. The front of the new phone also doesn't have a curved display, but there are thin bezels and a notch for the selfie camera. Elsewhere, we can see a speaker, USB-C port, and, believe it or not, a headphone jack, making LG one of the last major manufacturers to provide a 3.5mm port on their flagship.

Keep in mind these are CAD renders, presumably based on leaked specifications that LG provided to case makers in advance of the G9's launch.

The LG G9 is expected to debut this spring, likely around MWC 2020.