EE continues its 5G rollout, adds five more UK cities

EE's 5G momentum continues, with the announcement of another six UK locations that now have the service.

Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland now join the list, meaning there are now 16 UK cities with EE 5G in addition to a growing list of towns. What's more, EE says it has also added 5G in other major footfall locations including London Euston Station, Cardiff Central station, Glasgow’s Bath Street and St Enoch Square, Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium, and Coventry’s Council House and Cathedral ruins.

EE says it now wants to have 5G live in more than 70 cities and large towns by March (it has already 50 locations in total), which is roughly when we're expecting Three to launch its delayed offering. Like EE, Vodafone has also been live with 5G since the summer, while O2 has recently launched.

And, of course, there should be some key 5G phone launches around that time, namely the Samsung Galaxy S11 series and Huawei P40 series (Huawei's US trade ban depending). We'll also hear about many more at Mobile World Congress in February.

EE is currently offering all of Samsung's 5G handsets - the S10 5G, A90 5G and Note 10+ 5G as well as the Galaxy Fold. The network also stocks the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, LG V50 ThinQ, OnePlus 7 Pro 5Gand the Oppo Reno 5G, too.

