Reasons to get your next phone on AT&T

Thinking of switching to AT&T? Or maybe you are thinking about getting your first contract with the popular US carrier?

Here are 5 reasons to make the switch:

AT&T has the nation’s largest network*. And according to GWS OneScore Sept. 2019, AT&T is America’s best network. The research company surveyed thousands of people and conducted drive tests in 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

AT&T continues to outperform competitors. Results from consumer-initiated tests in 3Q 2019 taken with Speedtest by Ookla show AT&T is the Fastest Wireless Network in the Nation (Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data average download speeds for Q3 2019) for the third consecutive quarter.

It’s also recognized by Global Wireless Services (GWS) as the Nation’s Best Wireless Network (GWS OneScore, September 2019) for the second year in a row.

The Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) results, released earlier this year, shows AT&T ranked the highest overall. GWS OneScore is based on the country’s largest drive test. Representing 94 per cent of Americans, it includes results from 501 markets in all 50 states and some territories.

And that’s all because the carrier has increased its speeds by 43 per cent year-over-year reflecting the billions of dollars of technology investments it has spent on its network creating great customer experiences. And it’s not just LTE technology. It’s 5G Evolution foundation translates into a noticeably faster experience in areas where the network technologies are available – up to 2x faster than standard AT&T LTE.

For a limited time AT&T is offering up to $700 off an eligible smartphone when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off a new line without port-in. An AT&T Unlimited plan is required. Eligible purchased smartphones include:

iPhone 8 128GB and iPhone 8 256GB, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR 128GB and iPhone XR 256GB, iPhone XS 256GB and iPhone XS 512GB, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). Please note iPhone 8 64GB, iPhone XS 64GB, and iPhone XR 64GB are not eligible.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ (priced up to $1600). Please note Galaxy S10e 128GB is not eligible.

Although we like to think they are, smartphones aren't getting any easier to understand. With and array of features and services to grasp, AT&T offers 24/7 support to help you not only find the right products and services for your lifestyle, but help you use them too. Whether it's classes about the latest services or technologies, or merely helping you with your bill, the company has you covered.

*Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Coverage not avail. everywhere.

