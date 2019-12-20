Getting Started With AT&T

You've decided to sign up with AT&T either for your first phone or because you're transferring over from another mobile network.

Here are a couple of things you should do to get started:

AT&T offers a number of unlimited packages to suit a range of budgets. All you’ve got to do is pick the right one for you. Take the Unlimited Elite, for example, for $100 a month you’ll get Unlimited talk, text and data in the US, Mexico, and Canada as well as the ability to stream video in HD quality, and HBO included at no extra charge. So whether you’re a video or music streamer, looking to opt for a low price or just after something in the middle, AT&T will have a plan to suit you.

For a limited time AT&T is offering up to $700 off an eligible smartphone when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off a new line without port-in. An AT&T Unlimited plan required. Eligible purchased smartphones include:

iPhone 8 128GB and iPhone 8 256GB, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR 128GB and iPhone XR 256GB, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). Please note iPhone 8 64GB, iPhone XR 64GB and iPhone XS 64 GB are not eligible.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ (priced up to $1600). Please note Galaxy S10e 128GB is not eligible.

Already have a phone? That's no problem. AT&T allow you to bring your own device to the network. You can keep your number, transfer without a contract, and it even waives the $30 activation fee too if you opt to supply your own unlocked smartphone.

Once you've picked the plan that's right for you, all that's left is to activate the SIM or eSIM on your phone. AT&T's easy to use activation service means this is done in seconds via the company's dedicated activation site.

AT&T offers its customers Visual Voicemail. Unlike basic voicemail services, Visual Voicemail allows you to listen to your voicemail messages in any order just like picking which text to read on your phone, and you can play and delete messages with ease. You can also make call backs directly from the voicemail screen it even easier to get in touch with those missed callers.

Once you're all set up and ready to go there's one final thing you should do. You need to make sure you download the AT&T Thanks app that gives you access to loads of benefits just for being part of AT&T. Benefits include entertainment offers like buy-one-get-one movie tickets with Fandango, dining deals, event access, special private offers, and even VIP access just for you.

