How AT&T Unlimited talk and text helps you stay in touch with family over Christmas

AT&T wants you to keep in touch with loved ones this holiday season.

We all have people in our lives whom we wish it was a little easier to get a hold of during Christmas. Whether it's a student heading off to college or an aging parent, just being able to hear their voice is a gift in itself. But if your family is in another country, like Canada or Mexico, a phone call becomes a huge spike added to your monthly bill. Luckily, AT&T plans to help this year.

AT&T has a simple solution: It's offering savings on its whole line of Unlimited plans. So, whether you want to contact someone a block over or across the border, with an AT&T Unlimited plan, you can wish anyone Merry Christmas. In addition to all this, there’s a ton of great deals available in AT&T’s Gift of the Galaxy sales event when you open a new line and get a new Samsung Eligible device on an installment plan with eligible unlimited plan.

AT&T’s Unlimited talk and text plans give you all the time you need to talk to your relatives inside the US or outside in Canada or Mexico. It’s just a matter of finding the plan that fits you best.

We go into detail here, but here's a quick run-down:

Unlimited EliteSM plan: It offers 30GB of hotspot data, high-definition streaming, and access to HBO. It starts at $85 a month with autopay & paperless bill. Taxes and fees extra for one line with a new or existing device. After 100 GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds when the network is busy

Unlimited ExtraSM plan: It's a step below the Elite plan, offering 15GB of hotspot data and standard-definition streaming. Extra plan start at $75 a month with autopay & paperless bill. Taxes and fees extra for one line with a new or existing device. After 50 GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds when the network is busy

Unlimited StarterSM plan: This is probably the best value. It starts at $65 a month with autopay & paperless bill. Taxes and fees extra for one line with a new or existing device It offers standard-definition streaming, but no hotspot data. AT&T may slow data speeds when the network is busy.

AT&T is promoting a "Gift of the Galaxy" sales event, in which you can get a free $500 Samsung TV if you add a new line and pick up one of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, or Note 10+ 5G phones on an installment plan with eligible unlimited plan. This sale ends on 6 December

