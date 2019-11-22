Nubia drops a new colour for its Red Magic 3S gaming phone

Rewind a decade or so and mobile gaming wasn't such a guzzler of phone resources, but in recent years manufacturers like Nubia have been putting out myriad gaming phones to service our new needs.

We took a detailed look at the Chinese brand's flagship phone, the Red Magic 3, earlier this year, and were heartily impressed. It's a handset that can power your PUBG binges without breaking a sweat, but also packs good battery life and a solid camera at a distinctly mid-range price.

Well, Nubia hasn't stood still since then, also launching the Red Magic 3S, a largely unchanged version of the same phone with an updated processor, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Now it's also setting loose a new colour option for that latest model, dramatically titled Eclipse Black.

Like it says on the tin, this is a slightly more subtle look for the phone, with red accents on an otherwise all-black design. You've previously been able to pick from louder grey and red variants, with Eclipse Black having been listed as "coming soon" on Red Magic's website.

The Red Magic 3S is priced identically to the Red Magic 3, starting at $479, which isn't too much to pay for a phone that actually packs fan cooling to keep it running smoothly during long sessions. It also has its own re-mappable shoulder buttons to give you a bit of extra control compared to someone gaming on their standard iPhone or Android device.

That said, in line with most other gaming-centric handsets, the Red Magic line is inescapably chunky. These are big phones, which makes sense given their priorities.

The new colour option is available from Red Magic as of now, in a configuration that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board.