The rumoured TikTok phone has arrived packing an in-display fingerprint sensor

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, has reportedly released a smartphone.

Details are scarce about this device, but we've been keeping track of all news, rumours, and leaks on the so-called TikTok smartphone right here. In a nutshell, though: Reports have been claiming that ByteDance - which is best known for acquiring the app Musical.ly and merging it into the popular app TikTok - was looking to launch its own phone with its apps pre-installed.

Although few details have emerged, it was long suspected that this device could be a budget phone for Chinese users only. As it turns out, ByteDance's first phone has now been released in China, according to Abacus News, which said the company launched the Jianguo Pro 3 under the Smartisan brand. ByteDance acquired Smartisan’s patents and talent earlier this year.

The phone starts at 2,899 yuan (around $412 in the US and £321 in the UK) and is now available in China. It comes preloaded with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Abacus News said Jianguo Pro 3 owners can more quickly access the app by swiping up on the lock screen. That's it.

The Jianguo Pro 3 features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 4,000mAh battery, rear quad-camera array (main 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera), and 20-megapixel selfie camera. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Add it all up, and this is a very nicely specc'd device for the price.

ByeDance hasn't said if there will be an English TikTok version of this phone, nor has it confirmed whether this is the only phone it's developed.