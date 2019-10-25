Red's Hydrogen phone project is dead

The ambitious Red Hydrogen phone project has been cancelled, after the retirement of its founder Jim Jannard.

Parent company Red will continue to make its high end cameras, but the Hydrogen One has turned out to be its first and last mobile device.

Jannard revealed in a community posting that he was stepping down due to having reached a milestone birthday and a encountering a few health hiccups in recent times: "Just now turning 70 and having a few health issues, it is now time for me to retire," he wrote.

"I will be shutting down the Hydrogen project... I am very proud to have worked with many great people over the years who have signed on to the vision."

Those who bought the Hydrogen One will continue to be supported, however. It is not clear exactly how or whether that includes future Android updates, but Jannard leaves promising the company will not leave users in the lurch: "The Hydrogen One will continue to be supported in the future," he said.

After many delays, the Hydrogen One was eventually shipped in October 2018.

A forthcoming Red camera, the Komodo 6K, is said to work with the phone in some way.