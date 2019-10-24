Honor 9X comes to Europe with Google apps and pop-up camera

Honor is bringing the Honor 9X to Europe, following a lunch in China in July.

The phone features a pop-up selfie camera and comes with Google apps, despite the current sanctions saga. Honor has yet to announce pricing, but the Honor 9X will likely retail for less than £300 (around €348 in Europe or $386 in the US).

In terms of specs, it features a 6.59-inch notchless IPS LCD display, three sensors on the back (48-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist camera), a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Kirin 710F chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Honor 9X also runs Huawei’s EMUI - a skinned version of Android 9. It ships with the Google Play Store and Google’s apps, too, as the phone was certified before its license to use Android software was revoked by Google. Honor said it plans to support the Honor 9X in the future.

We've asked Honor, which is a Huawei sub-brand, for more specifics on country availability and how much the phone will cost. We're currently unsure if the phone is coming to the UK, but we'll report back when we know more.