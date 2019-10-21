Best Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases: Protect your new Google device

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL have lovely designs, with a coated frame and matte glass rear, but as with all glass-backed phones, protecting them is a good idea.

There are numerous options when to comes to Pixel cases, with some focusing on the ultimate protection, while others offer less protection but allow you to still see some of the device's lovely designs.

We've rounded up the best Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases we've found so far to help make sure your new Google device stays looking as good as the first day you take it out of its box.

• View offer on Google.com

Google offers official Pixel cases for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 4 Case comes in four colours and features a soft knit fabric, raised edges for screen protection and a soft micro-fibre lining.

• View offer on Case-mate.com

Case Mate has a few options in terms of cases for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, including the Twinkle case. The Twinkle design has a reflective iridescent glitter foil that changes at every angle and there are a number of extra accessories available too.

• View offer on Amazon.com | Amazon.co.uk

The Caseology Legion case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices has a dual layer design to protect your device with a shock absorbing TPU sleeve and a hard polycarbonate cover. There's also a grippable frame to help stop your device slipping out of your hand.

• View offer on Otterbox.com | Otterbox.co.uk

Otterbox has a couple of different protection options for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL including the Symmetry Series Case. Available in black only, the Symmetry Series Case is ultra slim, easy to install and offers drop protection.

• View offer on Snakehive.com

British case manufacturer Snakehive offers a wallet case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in five colour options. The Wallet Case is made from full grain cowhide nubuck leather from Europe and it offers three card slots, along with a larger compartment for notes.

• View offer on Speck.com

Speck has a couple of different case options for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL including the Presidio Stay Clear case that protects your new device whilst still showing off its design. The Presidio Stay Clear offers 8ft drop protection and includes Microban antimicrobial product protection.

• View offer on Amazon.com | Amazon.co.uk

Spigen has a couple of options for protecting the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, including the transparent Liquid Crystal case. Cushion technology is present in all four corners to protect against drops, while the case itself is said to be made from a durable, flexible TPU material.

• View offer on Tech21.com

Tech21 has a number of case options for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL including the Evo Check case. The Evo Check comes in three colour options, offers 12ft drop protection, Antimicrobial protection and it features the company's toughest protection.

• View offer on Urbanarmorgear.com

Known for its rugged protection, UAG has a couple of case options for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL including the Monarch Series. The Monarch case comes has five layers of protection, an impact-resistant core and it meets two times Military drop-test standards. It is also Google Pay and wireless charging compatible.