Google services might soon be restored to Huawei devices

For the consumer division of Huawei one of the biggest impacts of its placement on the entity list in May 2019 has been the question over access to Google's services. While many existing devices continue to use the software, the most recent launch - the Huawei Mate 30 Pro - did not.

However, according to a report from the New York Times, that might be about to change with the Trump administration planning to issue licenses that might allow some US companies to trade with Huawei.

That had long been promised, although it seems said licenses never materialised and many US companies found ways to continue to work with Huawei anyway. But the omission of Google services from the company's most recent flagship device is a serious blow.

It's thought that issuing these licenses might play a role in helping the prospective US-China trade deal across the line. While the US has cited security risks as the reason that the Huawei ban came into force in the first place, there's long been the feeling that it's a pawn in the larger stand-off between the two countries.

The impact for potential customers has been fairly far-reaching. While Huawei has always maintained that it's business as usual - attempting to allay customer uncertainty about future software upgrades - launching the Mate 30 without Google in Europe and the US poses a real challenge.

Huawei had also maintained that it could restore Google's services to the device overnight, as soon as there was a resolution.

If Google does get this license, then the Huawei Mate 30 Pro immediately becomes one of the most potent smartphones of 2019.

But will that end the customer uncertainty so quickly? We're not sure that wound will heal overnight.