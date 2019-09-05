F(x)tec has announced that it will - at long last - launch its QWERTY-equipped horizonal sliding phone, months after first showing it off during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The small London-based company has published a release stating that you can now order the Nokia N97-lookalike, with the general release currently scheduled for some time in October 2019, with a price of £649/$699.

It is worth noting, however, that if you do pre-order the device, you'll get it in mid-September, effectively jumping the queue by a couple of weeks.

What's interesting about this product is that its existence is almost entirely fuelled to nostalgia and a feel-good feeling towards some of the old QWERTY-sliders of years gone by.

With the advancement of touchscreens and how versatile they are, phones with physical keyboards gradually got wiped out by more powerful, elegant phones. But for some, typing on a physical keyboard will always be better than using a touchscreen.

This small section of consumers will have loved the Nokia N97, the T-Mobile G1 and Motorola Milestone, but development from big name manufacturers over recent years has been non existent.

It was originally designed to be a flagship-specced smartphone, but with its Snapdragon 835 processor, it may be relatively powerful, but it's now two generations behind current flagships.

Interestingly, the camera on the back uses the exact same sensor as the one built into the Google Pixel 3.

With that said, we know the Pixel's strength lies in its AI power and image processing, so we're not sure if those images will be anywhere close to as good as Google's.

Other specs include 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD expansion up to 2TB and a 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

With its clean Android software, great five row physical keyboard and hinged 6-inch display, it'll surely win over those nostalgic for the old QWERTY phones too. Regardless of how small that niche is, it's a product we've been waiting for, for ages.