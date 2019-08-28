Huawei's current situation is confusing, to say the least. And its troubles don't look to be lessening any time soon.

Its next flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, won’t come with Google apps and services, because the White House banned US companies, including Google, from conducting business with the Chinese company, according to Reuters.

Google told The Verge that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, specifically, won't ship with Google’s apps and services on board.

The Mate 30 series (and other upcoming Huawei devices like the Mate X) will still be able to run Android, an open-source software; they just won't launch with Google Play Store or have apps like Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, etc loaded on the device. The only successful Android devices we can think of - without Google's services - are Amazon’s Fire tablets. But these are low-end; nothing like Mate 30.

Keep in mind Huawei received a three-month extension from the US Commerce Department in May, and a second 90-day extension was granted last week, though it only applies to previously released phones. The upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, therefore, aren't in the exemption.

Both of these phones are rumoured to launch on 18 September.