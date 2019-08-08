  1. Home
The best Google Pixel 3a XL deals at Carphone Warehouse - worth a look!

The Pixel 3a XL is Google's first attempt at a mid-range mobile and boy does it work - taking some specs from the flagship Pixel 3 XL - only offering them at a cheaper price. 

We mentioned in our review that it's a great phone with bags of appeal and while pure Android software remains a positive, the real reason to buy the 3a XL is because you want the camera.

It's a great camera and compared to many of those more affordable mid-range phones, where the Google offering is just far better.

Carphone Warehouse has some good deals for the handset, and we're now detailing what the mobile phone shop has to offer.

SIM free, the Google's Pixel 3a XL is priced at £469 for the black or white version, and with 64GB of storage.

But you can spread this cost by taking out the mobile on a contract with Carphone Warehouse, on either ID Mobile, EE, Vodafone, O2 and Virgin Mobile. 

 

 The ID Mobile plans start with 1GB of data for £27.99 a month, with no upfront fee. That's with unlimited text messaging and 250 minutes, along with unused data rolling over to the next month, plus free roaming in 50 different countries.  

Vodafone's key contract for the Pixel 3a XL comes with a 5GB data allowance for £28 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and £29.99 upfront. There's also access to the VeryMe reward plan for discounts, and a data cap highlighting when you've reached 80 and 100 per cent - via text. 

There's 5GB on offer with the recommended O2 plan at £30 a month, and there's no upfront fee. You'll get free access to 15,000 O2 Wi-Fi hotspots and the Priority scheme for discounts with this network.

EE's leading deal has 9GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £29 a month and with a £49.99 upfront. This is usually the price for just 4GB, where you'll also have Amazon Prime, MTV Play and Apple Music free for six months, BT Sport for three.

