  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Black Shark 2 Pro launches as a powerhouse gaming phone

|
Blackshark Black Shark 2 Pro launches as a powerhouse gaming phone
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

Black Shark has released a new gaming phone in the form of the Black Shark 2 Pro, a device packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB of RAM and more. 

The new Black Shark 2 Pro is an improved version of Black Shark 2 - the fantastic gaming flagship that we saw earlier this year. The enhancements include improvements to the touchscreen's responsiveness which make it quicker than the Asus ROG Phone 2 and other phones currently on the market. 

It's also claimed to be the world's first phone to implement the 240Hz touch report rate for the synchronised action of ten fingers. All this means that it's more accurate and responsive during gaming sessions, giving you the edge over the competition in a good game of PUBG or Fortnite.

Black Shark 2 Pro, alongside the second-gen ROG phone, is also one of the first gaming phones to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. This means a 15 per cent boost in graphical performance versus the standard 855

Other enhancements include improved modems for a more stable network connection (less lag during gaming) and an impressive 12GB of RAM. Of course, all this extra power needs better cooling too. Which is why the Black Shark 2 Pro has been built with a "multilayer liquid cooling system" to keep it running cooler and more efficiently too.

Being a gaming-focussed phone means it's also designed with ergonomics in mind with a curved body making it more comfortable to hold horizontally, even during long gaming sessions. Powerful speakers apparently round off a superb gaming package, alongside even more RGB because that's what gamers love most. 

The Black Shark 2 Pro goes on sale in China first, with the promise of other regions in future. It's selling for RMB2,999 (around $435) for the standard version and RMB3499 (just over $500) for the 256GB version. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones Games Xiaomi
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+: What we want and expect to see
Black Shark 2 Pro launches as a powerhouse gaming phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks in pink and it's lovely
Looking for the best case for your iPhone XR or XS? Here's 5 reasons why it's Presidio Pro from Speck
The best SIM only deals for July 2019: £80 cashback and unlimited data for £23/m on Vodafone
HTC Desire 12S review: Little to be desired