Transport for London has announced that mobile connectivity will come to its Underground network from March 2020.

It plans to eventually include 4G mobile connectivity throughout the Tube network, in tunnels and on platforms, with work completing around 2025. This will enable passengers to use their phones when travelling on trains.

The first stretch of tunnelling to get 4G connectivity will be on the Jubilee line. The trial will run from Westminster to Canning Town and should allow for mobile phone data use through tunnels and on platforms in that part of the network.

Ticket halls and corridors in stations in the launch zone will also be covered by 4G signals, with the exception of London Bridge and Waterloo, which will be added later in the year.

TfL claims that the trial period will give valuable insight to data use and demand, for mobile operators to understand what is required for a wider rollout. The tender to build and maintain the complete network will then open, with the final contract to be awarded by summer 2020.

At present, Virgin Media supplies the Wi-Fi connectivity in 260 London Underground stations - which it first installed in 2012. This will continue and complement mobile connectivity when that is also introduced.