Prime Day is on us and Amazon is slashing prices on a number of handsets from top retailers. If you're looking to save a few bucks on a new SIM-free phone, then now could be the time to buy.

We're breaking this down into some of the biggest brands and devices, but if you're not after any of the major devices, then there are some other offers to be grabbed too.

You can find all the best deals for Prime Day in the US and Prime Day in the UK here, or read on to get yourself a hot new phone.

There are a range of Apple iPhone deals to be had, with Amazon taking up to 25 per cent off the price of some iPhone models.

• Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB), save £148, now £901 (was £1049): Apple's biggest phone has a big discount, so if you're looking to snag one of the top phones around, strike now. There's also £125 off the 256GB version. Click here to see this deal

• Apple iPhone XS (64GB), save £170, now £779 (was £949): Apple's popular flagship is shedding 18 per cent, putting it at a really competitive price. There are offers on a range of colours and storage capacities. Click here to see this offer

• Apple iPhone 7 (128GB), save £139, now £370 (was £509): It's an older model, but if you're looking for an iPhone for less than £400, now's your chance. Click here to see the deal

• Apple iPhone 8 (256GB), save £184, now £565 (was £749): The iPhone 8 is still a very capable device and this is a massive discount. Available in a couple of colours and a range of storage options. See this deal here

• Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB), save £174.75, now £524.25 (was £699): The big model of the 8 comes with that dual camera on the back - giving you a lot of phone for not a lot of money. Available in a range of colours and storage. View this deal here

Samsung offers more deals than Apple, but there are still some great Prime Day offers to take advantage of from some of the latest models.

• Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB), save £150.99, now £499 (was £649.99): The Galaxy Note 9 offers a big screen experience with S Pen. It offers the full Samsung experience. Click here for this deal

• Samsung Galaxy S9+ (128GB), save £425.99, now £444 (was £869.99): The plus size of the Galaxy S9 offers a great experience with a great display - and a great reduction in price. See this deal here