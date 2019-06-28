  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

EE launches 5G mobile broadband plans, along with HTC 5G Hub

|
1/1 HTC
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more

- 5G mobile broadband plans are here

- £100 up front fee for the HTC 5G Hub

- 50GB data for £50, 100GB for £75 per month

EE, the UK's biggest network provider, has launched its first set of mobile broadband plans for 5G. The mobile broadband service - as suspected - is launching alongside the HTC 5G Hub, which enables the service to work. 

This is the same 5G hub that's been shown off for much of the past six months, offering versatility and speed. 

The idea behind it is that the hub should be as useful at home as it is out and about, obviously providing you have 5G coverage at home. 

HTCEE launches 5G mobile broadband plans along with HTC 5G Hub image 3

It's a media centre, in that it can stream 4K video over Wi-Fi to a connected device, and is even suitable for online gaming thanks to the low latency offered by 5G. 

Its capability is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor found inside the current crop of Android flagship phones, and is capable of multi-gigabit speeds. 

Theoretically, that means uploading and downloading to a Wi-Fi connected device should be as fast and seamless as if you were using 5G from the device itself. 

It features a 5-inch HD touchscreen on the front, to manage connections and check your signal strength, as well as using it like an Amazon Echo Show-type smart device. You also get a separate remote, or use voice control. 

HTCEE launches 5G mobile broadband plans along with HTC 5G Hub image 4

You can use it plugged into a power outlet at home, or make use of the internal 7,660mAh battery when you're out and about. 

It connects up to 20 devices via Wi-Fi simultaneously, and you can even make use of the ethernet port on the back to wire up some home smart products, like routers. 

As for the cost, like most new 5G plans, it's not cheap, but then with it being 5G and data being faster and more reliable than 4G, EE anticipates higher usage, reflected in the tariffs. 

With an upfront cost of £100, you'll be able to sign up to one of two plans. The lowest 50GB plan will cost £50 per month, while the second tier 100GB plan costs £75. 

The HTC 5G Hub is available to order direct from EE now. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections HTC Phones EE
PopularIn Phones
EE launches 5G mobile broadband plans, along with HTC 5G Hub
The best mobile phone deals for June 2019
Jony Ive is leaving Apple after nearly three decades to start a design company
Live Photos: How to use Loop, Bounce and Long Exposure effects and share them
Apple iOS 13 preview: New iPhone features explored
Best broadband deals for June 2019: £120 Mastercard, 50Mb for £31.99/m on BT