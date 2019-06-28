EE, the UK's biggest network provider, has launched its first set of mobile broadband plans for 5G. The mobile broadband service - as suspected - is launching alongside the HTC 5G Hub, which enables the service to work.

This is the same 5G hub that's been shown off for much of the past six months, offering versatility and speed.

The idea behind it is that the hub should be as useful at home as it is out and about, obviously providing you have 5G coverage at home.

It's a media centre, in that it can stream 4K video over Wi-Fi to a connected device, and is even suitable for online gaming thanks to the low latency offered by 5G.

Its capability is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor found inside the current crop of Android flagship phones, and is capable of multi-gigabit speeds.

Theoretically, that means uploading and downloading to a Wi-Fi connected device should be as fast and seamless as if you were using 5G from the device itself.

It features a 5-inch HD touchscreen on the front, to manage connections and check your signal strength, as well as using it like an Amazon Echo Show-type smart device. You also get a separate remote, or use voice control.

You can use it plugged into a power outlet at home, or make use of the internal 7,660mAh battery when you're out and about.

It connects up to 20 devices via Wi-Fi simultaneously, and you can even make use of the ethernet port on the back to wire up some home smart products, like routers.

As for the cost, like most new 5G plans, it's not cheap, but then with it being 5G and data being faster and more reliable than 4G, EE anticipates higher usage, reflected in the tariffs.

With an upfront cost of £100, you'll be able to sign up to one of two plans. The lowest 50GB plan will cost £50 per month, while the second tier 100GB plan costs £75.

The HTC 5G Hub is available to order direct from EE now.