When is Android Q coming to my phone?

If you have an Android phone, you're probably familiar with the update process for Android versions. Google launches a beta, eventually pushing that to Pixel devices, before manufacturers roll-out to other devices about 6 months later.

The Android Q (which still doesn't have a release name) beta was announced on 13 March 2019 and final release is not expected until August 2019. At that time we'll likely see the name appear, as well as the start of the roll-out.

Android Pie went live on 6 August 2018 - that's when it was named and when the roll-out started. That might mean that Android 10 Q is set live on 5 August 2019 if Google sticks to the same timeframe - but that's just a guess for now.

That will allow the Android 10 to go live before the launch of Google's new hardware, the Pixel 4. Other manufacturers will then have to prepare Android Q for their own devices, which can take some time.

While confirmation of Android 10 updates and dates are yet to appear, we're starting to see some confirmations from manufacturers. Bear in mind that until the software is officially released, dates won't be available.

If your phone is included in the Android Q beta, then you can give it a go now, but be warned that this isn't final release software.

Google's own phones are always front of the line when it comes to Android updates. You can install the Android Q beta on all the devices and get a taste of Android Q right away - it will update to the final version once it is released.

The following devices are all part of the beta, so will get Android Q and we'd estimate that to be in August 2019.

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Asus hasn't always been in the best position with Android updates - it can be a little haphazard. However it does have a phone on the Android Q beta, so we know there's an update incoming for at least one device. At launch, Asus promised the Zenfone 6 would get Android Q.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 6

BlackBerry has been slow to update phones, even if it does manage to stay on top of security updates. The BlackBerry Key2 was confirmed to be getting Android Q on its update path, but you're probably still waiting for Android Pie.

BlackBerry Key2

Essential is on the list for the Q beta - so the update will come - and Essential basically updated to Android Pie the day after it was released to Pixel devices. We'd expect a rapid update for this phone.

Essential Phone

HTC has only just started delivering Android Pie, so we don't want to get your hopes up about Android Q.

Huawei is in an interesting position. Having become the darling of Android smartphones over the past couple of years, increasing tensions between the US and China has seen business get more difficult for Huawei. However, the company has stepped up to confirm the position on Android Q.

Huawei says that the following devices are already approved for Android Q and is in the beta programme.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

However, Huawei has also confirmed that the following devices are "submitted" for approval for Android Q too. That's not a cast iron guarantee, more a statement of intent, but this situation remains fluid, so we'll update as we learn more. The update on all these devices is expected to be part of the EMUI 10 update. Huawei had previously said on Weibo that it would be pushing the update soon after the Pixel, although that position might now be different.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei Mate 20

Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

Porsche Design Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

While Huawei has been quite vocal, Honor hasn't said so much. It's thought that Honor phones will get EMUI with Android Q on flagship devices, but at the moment there's little information to go on. Again, with the current tensions between the US and parent company Huawei, it's a situation that could be very fluid.

LG isn't the biggest force in Android phones, but the flagship phone is on the Q beta, so is likely to see an update in a reasonable timeframe. LG, otherwise is pretty slow to update its phones.

LG G8

Motorola has fairly raw Android phones with little customisation, but that doesn't always result in rapid updates. However, it has a couple of Android One devices and has promised updates in some other areas.

Moto One

Moto One Power

Moto One Vision

Moto G7

Moto G7 Play

Moto G7 Power

Moto X4 Android One

Nokia's record with updates is good. The company uses Android One on most of its devices and successfully updated most of its devices to Android Pie before anyone else. We'd expect the same for Android Q. It already has one device in the beta and you can expect that to be first to update.

Nokia 8.1

But when Nokia launches its phones it also promises two future updates, so here's the list that should quickly move to Android Q and there could be others:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 2.2

OnePlus is good with updates. Not only does it move quickly to update its newer devices, but we see this rolling back to older phones too. It also has a wide range of devices in the Android Q beta - meaning these phones will end up with Android Q:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

Oppo is rather more new to global markets so we've not been through the Android update process as we have with other manufacturers. Oppo has put the standard Reno in the Q beta, however, so we know it will get the final version. We suspect the other Reno models will be included too.

Oppo Reno

We've nothing on Razer right now.

Realme is the budget brand of Oppo and although it's just getting started in its global march, it's also on the Android Q beta, so there's some hope for a rapid update.

Realme 3 Pro

It looks like some Redmi flagship devices will be updated to Android Q following a tweet suggesting that these devices will see some Q action:

Redmi K20 Pro - Q4 2019

Redmi K20 - Q4 2019

Redmi Note 7 - Q1 2020

Redmi Note 7 Pro - Q1 2020

Samsung doesn't feel the need to update rapidly. Its own One UI rolled out bringing Android Pie and we suspect that we won't see Android 10 Q on its devices until the Galaxy S11 is launched in 2020. Don't expect any movement until March 2020.

Sony's record on updates isn't great, but it does have the Xperia XZ3 in the Q beta. That's good news, because the 2018 phone is likely to be able to move to the final build soon after it goes live.

Sony Xperia XZ3

Vivo has a couple of phones on the beta list for Android Q, so that's confirmation of a couple of devices that will definitely get the update.

Vivo NEX S

Vivo X27

Vivo NEX A

Xiaomi is also pretty new to global markets, but it seems to be taking Android Q pretty seriously, with two devices involved in the beta, meaning they will get the update. We'd also except the Android One phones to get it too. Elsewhere, a timeline shared on Twitter suggests a range of Xiaomi devices. Pocophone has also been confirmed.