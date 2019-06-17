Nomu M8: The first antibacterial phone that promises to keep your phone clean

Nomu has announced a new phone that sports a state-of-the-art antibacterial protective layer to ensure that it says bug free regardless of where you take it and how you use it.

The new phone addresses a growing worry that the phones we carry around with us every day are covered in bacteria. A recent investigation by Nomu found that there you can find over 10 million bacteria on each phone with nearly a quarter of phones carrying 10 times as much as the acceptable number of bacteria.

In response to this, Nomu has built a phone that is both rugged and offers antibacterial protection by implanting bi-ions on the surface of the glass the phone is encased in - something that isn't normally the case with similar offerings from other companies.

This move means the anti-bacterial glass not only has high efficiency, but a long-lasting antibacterial effect that doesn't wear off in the same way as other anti-bacterial coatings from companies claiming similar protection.

The M8 2.5D anti-microbial glass adopts a nano-antibacterial treatment technology, which can inhibit harmful bacteria's such as algae, fungus, and mould from breeding.

Because of that process, it eliminates the growth of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus with sterilization efficiency reaching 99.99 per cent in tests thanks to Silver ions that are activated to produce reactive oxygen and oxidatively that decompose bacterial viruses.

The M8 is the first anti-microbial ultra-thin glass phone on the market.

Aside from the protective glass found on the new Nomu M8, the phone is also incredibly rugged.

The phone comes with IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810G certification and can withstand drops, dust, and water as well as being soaked in 2 meters of water for 1 hour making it idea for those that work outside of a mundane office.

And when the Nomu M8 isn't being rugged, it's great at taking photos. It features dual 21-megapixel cameras to make your photos clear and natural and is just 10.7mm thick making it thin and easy to operate one-handed.

Whether you're a mother with a new baby, a worker in a rugged environment, or someone in the catering industry working with food or cleaning products the Nomu M8 is sure to be able to handle the demands thanks to its high versatility.

If you are interested to find out more or check out the latest special offers visit the Nomu website at www.nomu.hk.