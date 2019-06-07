EE now has three more phones available for its new 5G service

EE is in full scale launch mode for its 5G service, looking to bring faster and more reliable data connections to the UK's major cities during 2019.

On launch day 30 May only the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was available. Now that small window of exclusivity seems to have come to an end and EE is offering the full range of handsets for you to buy on the new service.

The big name in the pack is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. This is a different version of the S10 to those already launched, with a large display and quad camera on the rear of the phone. It's available from price plans starting at £69, but EE is offering benefits with its 5G contracts - like unlimited data on movie streaming for example - which you get to choose.

A newcomer to the UK is Oppo. The company only launched in here 2019, but is a huge global player. The Oppo Reno 5G has a 10X zoom function and a pop-up wedge camera for the front, meaning there's no notch or hole in the display.

The Oppo Reno also comes in a bit cheaper than the Samsung phone, starting at £54 a month.

The final device that's now available is the LG V50 ThinQ. LG's device is priced to match the Samsung from £69 a month and offers a great Full Vision display and selection of cameras on the rear.

LG's unique proposition is that you can also get a companion display, meaning you can spread the action across two screens.

All the new devices are available now from EE and our first impressions around London are that you can find some spots where you'll get up to 10x the speed that you would with a 4G phone. Of course, there's still a lot more network expansion to come and these are very early days for the new 5G service.