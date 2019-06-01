Is your phone PIN "1234"? No? What about "0000"? Believe it or not these two of the most common mobile phone passcodes people use.

Tarah Wheeler, a cybersecurity executive who serves as the senior director of Data trust, Threat, and Vulnerability Management at Splunk, recently shared the most common PINs used by mobile phone users to secure their devices. She got the list from an InfoSec expert via the SANS Institute.

It's certainly an enlightening look into people and their PIN choices - and if your passcode is on the list, we suggest changing it now.

Wheeler said 26 per cent of all phones are cracked with these passcodes:

1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

9999

3333

5555

6666

1122

1313

8888

4321

2001

1010

While many of these make sense, some of them are real head-scratchers, such as the "1004" one toward the top of the list. Why that sequence?

If you PIN is on the above list, you should be concerned about the vulnerability of your device. You should immediately change your passcode.

Go to Settings, then depending on your model, tap one of the following: Face ID & Passcode, Touch ID & Passcode, or Passcode. Tap Turn Passcode On or Change Passcode. You can enter a six-digit number. Longer PINs tend to be more secure. But there are other passcode options, like a four-digit numeric code, a custom numeric code, or a custom alphanumeric code.

For more instructions, see Apple's help guide here.

Open your device's Settings app. Tap Security & location (or tap Security). To pick a kind of screen lock, tap Screen lock. If you’ve already set a lock, you’ll need to enter your PIN, pattern, or password first. Tap the screen lock option you’d like to use. In this case, it's PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions. You can enter four or more numbers. Longer PINs tend to be more secure.

For more instructions, see Google's help guide here.