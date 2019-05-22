  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

EE confirms that Huawei 5G handsets are "on pause"

|
Pocket-lint EE confirms that Huawei 5G handsets are "on pause"
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

Marc Allera, CEO of BT consumer brands, at the launch of the new EE 5G service confirmed that Huawei devices have been put "on pause" in response to the recent stand-off between the Chinese company and the US Government, significantly affecting Huawei's relationship with Google.

Responding to a question about whether the banning of Huawei from trade with US companies presented a problem, Allera replied "we've put the Huawei devices on pause until we've got a little more information on that."

"Until we get the information and the confidence … that these devices will be supported for the lifetime for our customers … we've put those devices on pause." 

Previously in the presentation of the 5G devices that would be offered by EE, phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo and LG were displayed - but the previously-announced Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate 20 X 5G were absent from the list.

This pausing of the availability of Huawei's devices will be a further blow to the company that sees itself frozen out of various segments of the market following its addition to the US Entity List on 16 May.

There's perhaps some reassurance though. With Allera saying that those devices are "on pause", it's likely that if the US changes its position on Huawei then these devices could quickly be rolled out.

As for the network itself, EE confirmed that some parts of the current 5G network build on existing 4G components from Huawei, but it had never been the plan to have Huawei 5G hardware at the core of the new 5G network.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones EE
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's Google ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
OnePlus 7 Pro tips and tricks: Discover the flagship masterpiece's awesome features
Vodafone postpones 5G launch event due to Huawei's Google ban
Asus Zenfone 6 initial review: Flippin' heck, Asus just made a great flagship
Which 5G phones are coming in 2019?
Huawei alternative OS: Without Google what is Huawei's plan B?