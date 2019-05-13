There's a new Android phone launching with an impressive mix of features, performance, and price.

Coolpad has essentially a introduced an eye-catching flagship that won't break the bank. Called the Legacy, it has a large 6.36-inch display with 2160x1080 pixels and a 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 9.0 Pie, comes with 32GB of memory (with MicroSD expansion) and 3GB of RAM, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and packs 16- and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Yes, apart from the LDC 1080p display and dual rear cameras, most of these are mid-level specs. But it also has a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0, which are premium additions that should get you an excellent battery life. As for the build, it's made of plastic and glass materials, and it features a .5mm headphone jack. But the best part is you get all this for just $129.99.

If we had to nitpick further, the top and bottom bezels look about a half-inch wide, but we do like that there are no buttons on the display, and it has a USB-C port, plus a fingerprint scanner on the back (positioned below the LED flash and dual rear cameras). The second rear 5-megapixel is also a depth sensor, which means you'll be able to get portrait mode shots with this thing. Lastly, it has a (mostly) stock Android experience.

There are a couple Metro by T-Mobile apps installed, like myMetro, but Coolpad Legacy is launching in the US on that carrier. From what we could tell, there isn't much other bloatware installed. We've been sent a review unit to test out, so we hope to give you our full findings soon.

Overall, we think Coolpad is offering a great value. There's not many other phones that can give you these sort of features for such a stellar price.