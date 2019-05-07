Android Q beta expands to cover 21 phones from 13 brands

Google's open door policy on new Android versions is paying dividends. Updates to the latest version seem to be increasing in pace, especially among those who get involved with the beta programme.

The Android Q beta programme went live in March 2019 and there's not a huge amount of customer-facing fun to be had. The beta is really designed for Google to get feedback and that developers can get access to the future version so that they can optimise apps for new features.

So far the Q beta has only been available to Pixel devices, but at Google I/O it was confirmed that it would cover 21 devices from 13 different manufacturers. Reading from the display on stage, they include: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Techno, Asus, Huawei, Sony, Nokia, Oppo, LG, Essential, Vivo and Realme.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 9 and the Mi Mix 3 5G will both be included.

Nokia joins the list and has confirmed that the Nokia 8.1 will now be part of the Android Q beta to test the latest version of the software out - months before its public launch. Nokia's record of updating Android versions is pretty solid: it moved most of its portfolio to Android Pie before most others.

Nokia does have an advantage over some rivals though: it runs Android One, a clean install of Android free from the sort of customisation that companies like Huawei add. Addition to the Android Q beta, again suggest that Nokia's updates will come thick and fast once Android Q gets final release.

Whether that will be true of other manufacturers remains to be seen.

You can read all about what to expect from Android Q right here and if you want to give it a go on your own phone, here's a guide to get you up to speed.

Elsewhere, if you want to read about Google's new mid-range phones, we have a full review of the Google Pixel 3a XL for you.