Black Shark 2 gaming phone comes to the UK, starts at £479

The Black Shark 2, which originally launched in China, is now out in the UK.

For the uninitiated, Black Shark is a Chinese giant that's 47 per cent owned by Xiaomi. If you don't know the name just yet then, let us tell you, the Black Shark 2 will be the gaming phone to get people to pay attention.

In our review of the device, we said it impresses on many levels. Not only is it a super-powerful device for gaming, with great optional controller integration (sold separately) and a hyper-responsive screen, its design is a well-considered flagship alternative with great software. If we're digging for negatives then the Black Shark 2's absence of a 2K screen and faster refresh panel are downsides.

We still think, however, that the Black Shark 2 and its 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 processor, and Adreno's new 640 GPU offer incredible value for money. The only alternative we can think of is the Razer Phone 2, which has a 120Hz LCD screen. It's silky smooth in many areas and improves a limited number of games too. It also has low-latency response.

If you want the Black Shark 2, pricing is as follows: £479 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or £559 for 12GB RAM and 256GGB storage.