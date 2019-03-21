They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, what about two side-by-side comparison shots?

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ launched in March, for months after the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and although these flagships cost the same, one phone appears to have a much better camera experience when it comes to capturing low-light shots.

In our review of the the Mate 20 Pro, we found the camera to be sensational. Superb quality, fast functionality, and great features combine for what we described as the best in the business. Even low-light shots retained more detail than any competitor we'd seen - although the Google Pixel 3 certainly gunned for that crown with its Night Sight feature. The S10+, on the other hand, had a subpar low-light camera in our testing.

Where we'd previously say Samsung was reasonable in low light, we currently feel as though the company isn't chasing low-light performance as aggressively as its rivals. If you need any more proof of that, check out the photo below. The one on the right, by the Mate 20 Pro, reminds us of Night Sight in that any darkness in the photo is all but gone, with minimal sharpening and graininess detected.

Here's the shots in full:

The image on the left, however, is quite clearly a nighttime photo, with a blackened sky in the back, shadows in the foreground, and a hint of blur. It's clear the Mate 20 Pro tries lift its low-light photos so they're brighter without negatively affecting the quality. Now, due to personal preference, you might actually prefer the S10+, which seems to be reluctant at brightening images.

Huawei told Pocket-lint it thinks its six-month-old tech can beat the S10+ "hands-down in low light", and that it's hoping people will be excited to see what it has coming next week. Keep in mind it's already said the new P30 and P30 Pro will be unveiled on 26 March at an event in Paris.