Rokit launches two glasses-free 3D smartphones in the US and UK

Newcomer Rokit has announced two glasses-free 3D smartphones available to pre-order from tonight.

The 5.4-inch Rokit IO 3D costs $200/£140, while the 5.99-inch Full HD+ Rokit IO Pro 3D is $300/£250 and they’ll be available direct as well as from Walmart in the US and Amazon in the UK. The phones are running Android Oreo, have 16 or 64GB of storage, a rear fingerprint sensor and microSD support.

It’s certainly the case that Rokit is entering a crowded – if not saturated - market, while the choice to focus on glasses-free 3D is an interesting one.

It's certainly questionable whether the world needs a return to 3D-enabled smartphones, but Rokit is offering numerous other extras with the phones to appeal to a wider crowd.

Pocket-lint attended the company’s launch event in Los Angeles, where the phones are designed and where company founders John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick outlined the company’s play. In the UK the handsets come with three months of "Life Services" including access unlimited UK and International Wi-Fi calling, personal accident insurance and keycare. After the initial trial, the cover costs £11.99 per month or there are other packages from £7.99 per month.

In the US, the phones have access to health services such as a telephone doctor and discounted prescriptions as well as legal support.

There is also a $3.99 subscription available for ROK Media services including access to streaming music, 10,000 movies and mobile games. There’s also a specific app called RokFlix 3D for access to 3D content including licensed titles and shows adapted by the company’s 3D and animation studio in France.

We’ve got a Rokit IO Pro handset and we’ll be bringing you our initial thoughts later on Pocket-lint.

Rokit also has several other feature phones coming to the US, starting at $35.