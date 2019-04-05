Which 5G phones are coming in 2019?

The next few months will see a variety of 5G phones announced alongside fledgeling 5G networks which, we're assured, will also start to launch by the middle of the year.

Some 5G phones have already been announced from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and more and we've detailed those below and linked to our other in-depth coverage of those devices.

If you want to know more about 5G itself, check out our main 5G feature - otherwise, let's see who's talked about launching 5G phones so far.

Although Apple is first in the alphabet and so first in this article, it has said nothing about 5G so far. But we do know that Apple now prefers to use Intel to produce modems for the iPhone because it remains in legal dispute with Qualcomm.

However, Intel isn't going to produce a 5G modem in volume until 2020 (that's it above, the XMM 8160). That's not likely to bother Apple too much as it would probably have resisted moving to 5G inside this year's iPhone XI (iPhone 11) anyway.

So we think the iPhone XII (iPhone 12) in 2020 will be Apple's first 5G phone.

Huawei has now announced its Mate X foldable phone that will be released later in the year. It's 5G and will be coming to Vodafone and EE in the UK. It won't be cheap though. There's no UK price as yet, but the global announcement set it at €2,299 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Huawei uses its own hardware platform inside its flagship devices and has announced details of its modem, called Balong 5000, with a 6.5Gbps max speed. It works alongside the Kirin 980 platform that made its debut inside the Mate 20 Pro and has now been used in the P30 series.

Coincidentally, Huawei has not said that 5G will be coming to the P30 at all, so we're expecting the Mate 30 to be its first mass-market 5G phone.

The new mainstream flagship phone from LG is the LG G8, but LG has also announced the V50 ThinQ (above) which is coming to EE in the UK. The G Series phones like the G8 are going to stay as 4G LTE phones, while V devices will be 5G from now on.

The V50 ThinQ has a 4000mAh battery and a liquid-cooling chamber to keep everything nice and chilled - dissipating heat up to 40 per cent faster than its predecessor model. It's based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform.

Motorola's Moto Z3 has a 5G Moto Mod and it's available now in the US as a Verizon exclusive - Verizon has now started the roll-out of its 5G network. Verizon expects to have its 5G service turned on in more than 30 areas of the US this year.

OnePlus says it will release a 5G handset in the coming months. This will probably be a version of the OnePlus 7, which we're expecting in the first quarter of the year - read more about the OnePlus 5G phone in our feature.

However, OnePlus did bring a prototype of its 5G handset to MWC which didn't really look like a phone at all - instead it was encased in a white plastic surround. We do know that it will be running the Snapdragon 855 with the X50 modem.

If the display shown above is real, the handset will be pretty sizeable, too. We do know that it will cost under $1,000. Given OnePlus' penchant for honestly-priced flagships we'd hope so too!

Oppo, sister company of OnePlus, showed off a prototype of its 5G handset on the Qualcomm stand at Mobile World Congress 2019 (above) and we now know that the handset will be called the Oppo Reno. It'll have a full launch on 24 April in Zurich.

We're expecting the phone to be based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform, have an edge-to-edge OLED display, 10x hybrid zoom and a pop-up front camera.

We've known for ages that there would be at least two 5G Samsung phones in early 2019.

The Galaxy S10 5G is coming to EE in the UK and Verizon in the US, but will also come to other networks (such as AT&T and Sprint in the US) later. It's already available in Korea.

The foldable Galaxy Fold has also now been announced and will be available in early May. You can now pre-register for the device.

Like Huawei, Samsung uses its own chipset and modem for at least some S Series devices. As before, Qualcomm's 5G hardware is inside US S10 devices while Samsung Exynos hardware is used for the rest of the world. Samsung's 5G modem is called the Exynos Modem 5100.

Sony used Mobile World Congress to launch three phones, but none of those were 5G. Instead, a prototype of Sony's 5G device - which has a long 21:9 aspect ratio - was shown on Qualcomm's stand. Details are limited, but we know it uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and X50 5G modem. That's as much as we have right now.

Vivo is also confirmed to be developing 5G devices, with a prototype shown late in 2018 on Qualcomm's stand at CES 2019.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is 5G-ready and has been officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform and sports a 6.39-inch 2,340 x 1,080 FHD+ AMOLED display.

We believe it's coming to Three in the UK and will be available from May (although might not be in the UK at that point). Prices start at €599 (around £520). It will come in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue.

We normally don't cover ZTE a great deal because of the availability of its devices in Europe, but ZTE has announced that this handset will be coming to Europe as well as China in the first half of this year, perhaps bolstered by the success of other Chinese handset manufacturers.

Again the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and it's rumoured to have a 6.47-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display.