Royole has been giving more details about its flexible tablet-cum-smartphone here at CES 2019 - the first commercially-available smartphone with a flexible display (although it seems availability is somewhat limited at the moment to a developer model).

The developer version of the device cost from $1,300 in the US and is available from Royole's website.

We knew already that the handset (or tablet) would be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon, but Royole has now confirmed that the device will run the very latest Snapdragon 855, launched last month.

As such, it will be one of the very first devices to do so. As you can see, the device is fairly thick when folded, while it weighs in at a not-insignificant 320g. But this is a first-generation device after all.

It's also dual-SIM, has a 7.8-inch display and comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. There's also expandable microSD storage.

Interestingly, because it's foldable, there's no glass - so there's no screen to break. That's a definite bonus of flexible devices.

Here's a video of the phone-tablet (phablet?) in action:

