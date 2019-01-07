  1. Home
Royole's FlexPai foldable phone is now available, based on Snapdragon 855

|
- You can get Royole's FlexPai phone right now - if you have enough cash

Royole has been giving more details about its flexible tablet-cum-smartphone here at CES 2019 - the first commercially-available smartphone with a flexible display (although it seems availability is somewhat limited at the moment to a developer model). 

The developer version of the device cost from $1,300 in the US and is available from Royole's website. 

Pocket-lintRoyole Confirms The First Foldable Phone Is Based On Snapdragon 855 image 2

We knew already that the handset (or tablet) would be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon, but Royole has now confirmed that the device will run the very latest Snapdragon 855, launched last month.

As such, it will be one of the very first devices to do so. As you can see, the device is fairly thick when folded, while it weighs in at a not-insignificant 320g. But this is a first-generation device after all. 

Pocket-lintRoyole Confirms The First Foldable Phone Is Based On Snapdragon 855 image 3

It's also dual-SIM, has a 7.8-inch display and comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. There's also expandable microSD storage. 

Interestingly, because it's foldable, there's no glass - so there's no screen to break. That's a definite bonus of flexible devices. 

Here's a video of the phone-tablet (phablet?) in action: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is Royole's foldable tablet/phone a taste of the future? . . . . #royole #flexpai #technology #android #tablet #smartphone #instatech

A post shared by Pocket-lint.com (@pocketlintcom) on

Check out all the announcements from CES 2019

