LuMee, the maker of smartphone cases specifically designed to help light up your selfies, has debuted a new lineup of cases.

LuMee cases are often seen in the selfies (or what appears to be sponsored Instagram posts) of several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian. The cases have light strips on them, allowing users to take higher quality photos in dark places. Now, LuMee has taken that same idea and adapted it to nightclub goers. It's calling its newest series of cases the Duo Vibes and will officially unveil them later this month at CES.

CES is held in Las Vegas every year, so, honestly, it's the perfect place to debut such a flashy product. The Duo Vibes will still feature the dual light strips on the back of the case, but unlike previous versions, the lights will be able to sync up with music. Seriously. LuMee announced the Duo Vibes with a video showing the case lighting up to the beat of a song - similar to the way a DJ would use strobe lights at a club.

LuMee cases have become really popular in recent years, and this newest feature could certainly add to their appeal, as they'd be ideal for going out. Pocket-lint will be at CES 2019 in Las Vegas later this month, and we're hoping to get a chance to test them out ourselves.

