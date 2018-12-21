iPhone owners have until 1 January 2019 to replace their batteries for cheap.

Last year, Apple faced a scandal when it admitted it was intentionally slowing some iPhone models' performance to prevent battery issues. It later issued an apology and rolled out features that allowed users to switch off the throttling. It also announced a battery replacement program, where customers could get a replacement battery for their iPhone at a reduced cost.

That program ends 1 January 2019.

So, if you notice your battery is starting to wain, or you are noticing your phone glitch more than it used to, it’s time to take advantage of the program before it ends. Apple will replace out of warranty batteries in the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus, 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The replacement batteries will cost $29 (£25) up until the New Year rolls in, after which it will go up $49 (£45) for phones, except for iPhone X, which go up to $69 (£65).

There’s basically two ways to get the reduced battery before the program ends: By mail or in person at an Apple Store (or at an authorized Apple service center). We detail everything you need to know here. Of the options, getting it done in person definitely seems like the best.

First thing you’ll need to do is make an appointment at your local Apple Store or at authorized Apple service center. You might want to make sure that the retailer your visiting has batteries available beforehand. If they don’t, you can always contact Apple, and it can send you a battery that will be delivered to the Apple Store you’re using. Once you’ve made your appointment and make sure there’s a battery available, you should be able to get in and out of the store with a new battery in the same day with no issues.

Apple does offer the caveat that in more complex cases they may need to send your phone to an Apple Repair Center.

The problem with the by mail version is that it will leave you without a phone for up to 10 days. Still, for this ioption, first thing you’ll have to do is contact Apple and arrange for it to send you a box to ship your phone in. Once it’s fixed, Apple said you can expect your phone back in three to five business days, but that doesn’t include the time it takes going from your home to the repair center.

So, there’s the information you need to get a new battery, but you’re running out of time to get it at the reduced rate, so best hurry.