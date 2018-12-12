A new report out of Apple's supply chain suggests the company plans to use a new screen technology from Samsung on at least one of its 2019 iPhone models.

Apple, which typically tries to launch thinner and lighter phones each year (with the exception of its most recent flagships), wants to switch to the new technology to make an ultra slim 2019 iPhone. It has reportedly chosen to use touch-integrated flexible OLED panels. Its current screens use a separate touch-sensitive layer on top of the display.

By integrating the touch aspect into the OLED screen, Apple can make even thinner iPhone models. According to ETNews, Apple's new display tech, called Y-Octa, is made by Samsung Display, which was commissioned by Apple to do the development and manufacturing. It will supply the new touch-integrated flexible OLED panels for the 2019 iPhone.

Samsung, which supposedly approached Apple with the idea in March, is currently the sole supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Apple has been trying to partner with LG as a second supplier.

Samsung Display recently struck deals with different companies to create parts and materials for the new displays, which should be ready for use next year, though initial supplies will be limited. That leads us to believe the new screen will only be featured in the high-end 2019 iPhone model, even if the tech is expected to be more affordable than current screens.

We suspect it'll eventually be available for all iPhone models in the years to come.