Is a OnePlus 6T x McLaren Edition about to be announced?

Pocket-lint
- Event planned for 11 December

- Partnership with F1 and car branches

OnePlus is teaming with premium car manufacturer and F1 brand McLaren in a deal that could lead to a special edition version of the OnePlus 6T.

Pocket-lint has received details of the new partnership, which is with both McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, and although it doesn't mention a McLaren edition OnePlus handset specifically, there are several clues that one will soon be announced.

OnePlus and McLaren are hosting a joint launch event on 11 December called "Salute to Speed", which is taking place at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK.

It is likely a new handset will be the focus of the event, as hinted by OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau: "McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way - with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed," he said in a statement.

The same release contains details of other OnePlus phones born from collaborations: the OnePlus 3T x Colette 20th Anniversary Edition and the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

Mentioning both is a great sign that a OnePlus 6T x McLaren Limited Edition is on the way.

