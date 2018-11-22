iPhone XS Max vs. Pixel 3, Note 9 and Mate 20 Pro: Which has the better camera?

We've seen tonnes of great smartphones hit the market this year, and with the ever increasing quality in hardware, processing and AI smarts, the cameras on mobile devices have never been better. In fact, 2018's mobile cameras have been almost unbelievably good, especially in low light.

Arguably four of the most impressive smartphone cameras belong to the Apple iPhone XS Max, Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. To see which was the best, we took them out and tested them in a variety of situations. Shooting portrait, selfies, video and slow-mo as well as regular photos in good and low light situations.

To see how they got on, watch the video and let us know which you think came out on top.

Dual 12MP cameras, both with OIS

Primary 26mm equivalent f/1.8 "wide" lens

Secondary 52mm equivalent f/2.4 "telephoto" lens

4K resolution video up to 60fps

Slow-mo 240fps at 1080p

Front camera 7MP, f/2.2

Single 12.2MP camera with OIS

28mm equivalent f/1.8 "wide" lens

4K resolution video at 30fps

Slow-mo up to 240fps at 720p or 120fps at 1080p

Dual front 8MP cameras, wide and ultra-wide

Triple 40MP, 20MP and 8MP Leica camera system

27mm, 16mm and 80mm equivalent "wide", "ultra-wide" and "telephoto" lenses

F/1.8, f/2.2 and f/2.4, single OIS

4K resolution at 30fps

Super slow-mo up to 960fps at 720p

Front camera 24MP

Dual 12MP camera, both with OIS

26mm equivalent, dual aperture f/1.5-f/2.4 "wide" lens

52mm equivalent, f.2.4 "telephoto" lens

4K resolution up to 60fps

Super slow-mo up to 960fps at 720p

Front camera 8MP, f/1.7

In all the tests involving each of the cameras, we used automatic mode to see how each of their respective processors translated that data into a photo. In low light, when the conditions warranted it, we used Night Mode on the phones that had it.

Watch, enjoy and let us know which you think produced the best images.