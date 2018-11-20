Best Carphone Warehouse Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL Deals

The Google Pixel 3 XL is one of "the" smartphones of 2018 and with cool features like the newly announced Night Sight mode perfect for taking low-light pictures.

When we reviewed the phone earlier in the year we said:

"In many ways the experience of the Pixel 3 XL is enough to keep its rivals at bay. While other flagships get cluttered and overcomplex, the Pixel 3 is serene by comparison, acting as the Android poster phone."

So, what are the best deals for the Google phone at Carphone Warehouse. Here we detail what the mobile phone shop has to offer.

You can get the Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage for £829 SIM Free or £929 if you opt for the 128GB model.

The Pixel 3 will cost £699 for the 64GB model and £799 for the 128GB model.

Both phones are available in white, black, and "not pink.

Carphone Warehouse offers a number of deals for the Pixel 3 regardless what network you are currently on or looking to go with. A number of the deals the mobile shop offers are exclusive to them:

If you're looking for something smaller, why not check out the Google Pixel 3. In our review we said that the Pixel 3 is in almost every way this phone performs like a true flagship, and in a body that's smaller and more comfortable to use one-handed that most.