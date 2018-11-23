Best transparent OtterBox cases: See-through protection

You go to all that trouble to find the perfect phone, then the perfect colour that suits your style and then cover it with a case. But it doesn't have to be that way, OtterBox, who've been making cases since 1998, has a range of cases for Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range that let you protect your phone and make it more colourful at the same time.

Here are some of our favourite cases that might be see-through, but aren't always completely clear:

This case for the iPhone X or XS features a gradient design that goes from a deep purple to a light green with a feel of the Northern Lights about it. To add to the experience is a white fleck design that looks like stars. Very pretty.

Gradient Energy Symmetry Series for iPhone X/XS - New Thin Design case at OtterBox.com!

This geometric shape gives your new iPhone a touch of colour without going over the top and still letting you see the iPhone's black, silver, or gold colour underneath. A single piece design also means it's easy to take on and off when you need to.

Love Triangle Symmetry Series for iPhone X/Xs - New Thin Design case at OtterBox.com!

The Love Triangle design is also available for the Note series allowing you to geometric up the popular phone, keep it protected, but still access things like the S-Pen. Made with Synthetic rubber and Polycarbonate, this is one tough case.

Love Triangle Symmetry Series for Galaxy Note9 case at OtterBox.com!

The XR comes in a range of great colours from blue to yellow so why not show that off with this simple clear case that offers plenty of protection but allows the phone's design to shine through.

Clear Symmetry Series Clear Case for iPhone XR at OtterBox.com!

With the iPhone XR coming in a range of beautiful colours (we love the yellow one), what better way to show it off than with a clear case? The added sparkle of stardust makes it stand out even more.

Stardust Symmetry Series Clear Case for iPhone XR at OtterBox.com!

This clear case for the Galaxy S9+ features a gradient design that goes from a deep green to a clear complete with white flecks to make it look like stardust. The stylish eye-catching colours dress up your device.

Aloha Ombre Symmetry Series Case for Galaxy S9+ at OtterBox.com!

Add a bit of style to your iPhone X or XS with this geo metric mermaid design that also lets the colour of your phone show through. The case features a raised bevelled edge to help protect the touchscreen.

Mermaid Tail Symmetry Series Case for iPhone X/XS at OtterBox.com!

This case features a beautiful leaf pattern that gives an almost fossil-like experience but still allowing the phone's colour to shine through. We especially like this one on the gold design. It looks fab.

Easy Breezy Symmetry Series Case for iPhone X/XS at OtterBox.com!