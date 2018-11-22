Best Marvel OtterBox cases: Superhero-like protection

The Marvel universe is rich and diverse and so should be the look of your phone, but rather than having to go for a specific colour that you've got to live with for the next two years, you can now not only show your love for Marvel, but protect your phone too with a range of different case designs from OtterBox that feature the Black Panther, Iron Man, Deadpool and others.

Here are some of our favourite designs from OtterBox:

A Guardians of the Galaxy case for your Galaxy S9. That's right, this case features Starlord, Thanos, Ironman, Spidey, and others allowing you to show just how much you care. And better still, not only is your phone protected, but the one-piece construction means it's easy to slip on and off when you need.

Celebrate Spidey with this version of OtterBox's great Symmetry case. Featuring the Spiderman logo adorned on the back, we love the stand out red buttons and red framing on the front.

It’s the ultimate team-up of legendary Marvel King of Wakanda and ultra-slim design. The Symmetry Series for iPhone X/XS delivers style and protection in one heroic case.

Daddy Needs To Express Some Rage, or something like that, and if that's you then you're gonna need protection. What better way to say looks are everything that wearing the Deadpool logo with pride on your phone. As Deadpool said it himself: "Looks ARE everything! Ever heard Dave Beckham speak?"

Tony Stark's Iron Man suit is the ultimate gadget in The Avengers and here this case is blazed with the helmet of Iron Man. Turn the lights out and the background and eyes glow in the dark. Very cool. The only thing missing is Jarvis to replace Siri.

Who wants to be the goodie all the time. This case, featuring a stylized drawing of Thanos will protect your iPhone XS from bumps and bashes and like all Symmetry models features a raised bevelled edge to help protect the screen.

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.

